TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 1:50 a.m., upon arrival, they found smoke showing from every floor of the building.
Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the structure, and report one animal perished as a result of the fire.
Crews also confirmed two occupants had evacuated the building and were taken to the ER for treatment. Both were treated at TMH for smoke inhalation.
An interior attack was made on the first floor and crews knocked down the main body of fire. Firefighters found the fire had traveled up to the second floor and into the attic.
One occupant told the department he woke up choking on smoke and exited his apartment. Before leaving the building, he woke his next-door neighbor and they both left the building.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
At this time no further information has been made available.
