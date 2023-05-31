TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Fire Department assisted in a one vehicle rollover late Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the department, responders were on the scene around 11:23 a.m., where they found one person entrapped in a vehicle that had rolled over.
TFD managed to extricate the person within 6 minutes and they were treated in a Dunn's Ambulance with assistance from TFD personnel. The person was stabilized and transferred to a hospital with serious injuries.
The department thanked Dunns Ambulance Service Taylorville, Arch Air Medical Litchfield Base, Christian County Sheriff's Office, Taylorville Police Department, and the Illinois State Police Troop 6 in their post.
Illinois State Police Troop 6 said it was currently unknown how the vehicle lost control and rolled over to the grassy embankment on Illinois Route 29.
