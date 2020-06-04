TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville Fire Department responded to a working structure fire on Thursday afternoon.
Officials say they responded in the Fairview Mobile Home Park court for a fire. One person was taking from the scene to Taylorville Memorial Hospital for minor burns. The Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office was called in due to the injury.
No firefighters were injured.
The trailer was engulfed in flames. It's not clear what the estimate of damage is.
The Taylorville Police Department, Dunn's Ambulance, Stonington and Owaneco fire departments all responded to assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.