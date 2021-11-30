TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Taylorville Fire Department just put up their wreath for the 'Keep the Wreath Red' campaign.
Each fire caused by something holiday related like Christmas lights or decorations will turn a bulb blue. Their goal is to keep all the bulbs red.
The fire department also offered some tips to keep your home safe:
- Unplug your Christmas tree before you leave the house
- Use the correct outlets when plugging in lights
- Use LED lights
- Keep objects away from space heaters
