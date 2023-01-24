TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Taylorville High School employee who was investigated for using drugs while on duty has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Cherry came under investigation in January of 2022 when the Taylorville School District was tipped off about an employee using drugs while on duty at the school.
Taylorville PD Officers as well as K9s conducted a traffic stop and arrested Cherry for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia before he entered the school. He was employed as a night custodian.
Cherry pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday in Christian County Court. He was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to pay a fine of $750 plus assessments and fees.
