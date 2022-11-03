TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A student was arrested after police said he called them, claiming there was an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School.
At 9:27 a.m., Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat at the school.
Officers arrived two minutes later. They began to secure the school immediately while school officials put the school on lockdown.
Taylorville Police learned that someone wrote on one of the bathroom toilet stall walls, "There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help." A student saw it and immediately told the staff.
Police said they later learned the student who saw the threat, was actually the one who wrote the threat.
He was taken into custody and interviewed at the police department.
Taylorville Police said they learned that between his first hour of school and his second hour, which is 9:14 to 9:18, the student used the bathroom to write the threat and reported it. They said his motive was to get attention and for school to get out early.
States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl approved charges of Disorderly Conduct School Issue, a class 4 felony. The student will be taken to the Christian County Sheriff's Office for processing.
The school resumed, and no threat was found to the school or the public.
Police Chief Wheeler had harsh words and a strong warning to students, "Stop this nonsense; they will end up in jail. It is not worth it; this student wanted the attention he has now."
