TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire.
According to the Taylorville Fire Department, at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning the department responded to a possible house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attic on the rear of the house.
Crews attacked the fire from the rear and were unable to initially get inside due to early roof collapse, according to Taylorville Fire.
Mutual aid with tankers came from Morrisonville/Palmer Fire and Official Owaneco Fire Protection District providing water and manpower. Stonington fire provided coverage while other units operated at the fire.
