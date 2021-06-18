TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to build community relationships, Taylorville police held a scavenger hunt for local children.
Kids competed to see who could find a list of items first, including handcuffs, a baton, a ticket book and other things. Local stores donated prizes.
The police department believes hosting events like these have helped bridge the gap and strengthen community relationships.
"(In) our jobs typically, we see people on their worst days, and to be able to have these positive interactions with the community and have them see us having fun, doing these things that make us and show them we are human and that we want to engage with them and help them in any way possible is really big," said Taylorville PD Community Policing Coordinator Kirsten Bolinger. "I mean, there's nothing better."
Taylorville police wants to see even more people come out for events like this throughout the summer of 2021.
