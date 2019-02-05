TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) City leaders are taking suggestions for the future of a flagpole bent but not broken during the December 1 tornado.
The pole, at Oak Hill Cemetery, has become a symbol of resilience in the months since the storm.
“A lot of people stop, take pictures, get there next to it,” said Mike Tennant, foreman at the cemetery. “It’s a big focal point.”
In recent weeks, Mayor Bruce Barry and city leaders have asked for input on what to do with the pole, including suggestions that it be saved but moved.
“I think most people are under the consensus that we’ll probably leave it here as it is, put up a plaque and put up a new flagpole here,” Barry said. “It’s really a very good display of what actually happened to our town on December 1, and we’d like to memorialize it in some way.”
People with ideas for the flagpole’s future can email the mayor’s office. Officials hope to settle on a plan in the coming weeks, Barry said.