TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- New developments on the city’s northwest side could spur further growth, city leaders say.
The building shell of a new Steak 'n Shake along Route 29 are already up, and a new HSHS healthcare facility is due to open nearby in the coming months, Mayor Bruce Barry said. Walmart is also investing around $5 million in upgrades to their Taylorville store, he said.
“Walmart just closed the Pana store, and I’m sure we were on one of those lists, either to renovate it or close it,” Barry said. “I’m glad they chose to renovate our store.”
Patty Hornbuckle, CEO of the Taylorville Chamber of Commerce, said those developments can draw interest from other businesses and families.
“It sparks some good attention, especially to that end of town,” Hornbuckle said. “It’s growing astronomically, and I’ve always said if you build it, they will come.”
Among those who could come are new residents, Barry said.
“Hopefully we can get somebody to come in and build some residential homes in that area, because we’re only 20 minutes from Springfield, and a lot of people in Taylorville work in Springfield,” Barry said. “I think that’d be a great addition to our town.”