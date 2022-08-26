TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.
According to Taylorville PD, a warrant for Jesse Lacy of Taylorville was requested on Thursday with a bond amount of $250,000.
Lacy was arrested and taken into custody on Friday.
Over the past several months, Taylorville Police Detective Adams worked alongside members of a multi-disciplinary team including representatives from DCFS and the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl to solve this case.
At this time no further information is available.
