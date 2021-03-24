MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 25-year-old Taylorville man was arrested and charged with Reckless Homicide after a deadly crash in August of 2020, according to the Moultrie County State's Attorney.
Dylan Tucker, of Taylorville, was charged with one count of Reckless Homicide and multiple traffic offenses after a crash on August 19, 2020.
According to the Moultrie County State's Attorney, Tucker was driving a vehicle on County Road 400 East at an excessive speed. He failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road 2400 North and crashed into a 52-year-old motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, Michael Castelli, of Lovington, was killed.
The Illinois State Police and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash.
The Moultrie County State's Attorney said Tucker was initially charged on August 19, 2020 with Disobeying a Stop Sign. However, the case was dismissed by the Moultrie County State's Attorney Office in October of 2020.
State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver indicated the reason for the dismissal in October was because “the Illinois State Police investigation regarding the matter had not yet been completed and there was a significant chance that additional charges would be filed.”
Tucker was arrested on March 24, 2021. His first court appearance will be on April 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
