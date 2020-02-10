MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died after law enforcement said they found him trapped in a rural Morrisonville grain bin.
A press release said a caller reached law enforcement at 10:44 a.m. Monday because they could see the victim's hand in a grain bin. Emergency responders from Morrisonville and Taylorville, Dunn's Ambulance and the Christian County Sheriff's Office came to the scene.
Responders shoveled corn from the bin and cut a hole in it to locate the victim. David L. Lowis, 61, of Taylorville was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy on Lowis is scheduled for Tuesday in Bloomington.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office and Christian County Coroner's Office are investigating.