TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to meth charges.
Daniel Ward, 54, was sentenced February 10 for knowingly possessing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with intent to distribute.
Ward was indicted in March 2020 and pleaded guilty in June 2021.
The statutory penalties for possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute are a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment to a maximum of life imprisonment, a minimum five-year to a maximum life term of supervised release, and up to a $10,000,000 fine.
Ward was eligible for a lower sentence because he was sentenced pursuant to the “safety-valve” provision of 18 U.S.C. §3553(f).
