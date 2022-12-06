TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for possessing child pornography.
William Single, 53, was sentenced Monday. Following his sentence, he will have seven years of probation, have to pay $10,000 in restitution to one of his victims, and will have to register as a sex offender.
Officials said he possessed over 600 images of child pornography and traded images with someone living in New Jersey. Single and the person in New Jersey communicated using an online messenger app.
Single was indicted in November 2021 to charges stemming from April 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022.
