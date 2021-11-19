TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man is being hailed a hero after rescuing a suspected drunk driver stuck on the train tracks.
Brandon Gatton was driving home Monday night when he spotted a truck near the corner of Shumway and Calvert streets.
"I saw something out of the corner of my eye that just didn't look right. The vehicle did not have its lights on or anything, and when I pulled over I looked up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, there's a truck on the track,'" Gatton explained.
He stopped by, and immediately called for help.
"Less than probably 5-10 seconds later, I looked down that direction and I saw the light," Gatton said.
A Norfolk Southern train was barreling towards the truck.
"I told him at this time, sir, if we don't leave, you're going to die," Gatton explained.
Gatton began to pull the man, who seemed only partially conscious, out of the truck.
"I got a hold of him and pulled as hard as I could, and as long as I could. I got him to approximately about 30-40 feet away from the vehicle, and told him please just stay down," Gatton said.
Thankfully, both Gatton and the man walked away without a scratch.
"Everything is going to be fine, I was playing that in my head. It's going to be fine, we're going to be OK," Gatton told WAND News.
On Friday, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp honored Gatton with an award for outstanding service.
"He stepped up and put his own life at risk, and saved a life here in Christian County," Kettelkamp said.
His deputies have arrested the pick-up driver on suspicion of driving drunk. With the holidays just around the corner, Kettelkamp said this crash is an example of just how dangerous drunk driving can be.
"I just want to remind people, I'm all for everybody coming out and having a good time and having some drinks, but make sure you have a designated driver," Kettelkamp added.
The sheriff also said the suspected drunk driver missed his turn and was attempting to make a U-turn across the train tracks when he got stuck.
Taylorville Fire and Police Departments also assisted in responding to the incident Monday.
