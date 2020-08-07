TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of a Taylorville McDonald's has tested positive for COVID-19.
Authorities with the Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency said the employee works at a restaurant located at 401 Spresser St. McDonald's was in direct contact with the Christian County Health Department and EMA after learning about the positive test.
The restaurant did not have to close, according to the EMA, because it quickly cooperated with contact tracing, employee isolation and proper cleaning protocols.
The EMA said customers who visited the restaurant are at low risk because they would not meet the guidelines of being less than six feet away from the person who tested positive for more than 15 minutes. People are asked to continue monitoring their health because COVID-19 remains an active virus in local communities.
The public is encouraged to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and clean common touch areas regularly in order to slow the spread of the virus.
