TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Mayor Bruce Barry says concern is growing regarding homeless individuals in Downtown Taylorville.
The Taylorville Police Department said on their Facebook page that they have seen an influx in calls regarding homeless individuals. The mayor says the city is prioritizing finding solutions.
"I hope and pray each night that we we can get these homeless people in homes that they need," said Barry. "Some of them are living in tents... So we need to get him a home and get the funding and get them back as good citizens."
The mayor said homelessness increased in the area when the Christian County Mental Health Facility closed down in 2019. When evictions started back up after the pandemic, people were left on the street.
"We have daily conversations about this," said Barry "It's one of the issues faced by my administration for the last couple of years and we are trying to hit it head on. It comes down to the mental health facility was closed, due to some lack of funding, we're trying to get funding either from the county or from the state willing to step up."
While the city still has leftover ARPA funding, the Mayor says there is no centralized organization to disburse the money.
Taylorville has received several grants to revitalize the downtown area. But citizens say helping individuals should be more important than physical spaces.
"Mental health is really the primary issue there so lifting those people up is where we need to be as a community," said Steve Craggs, President of the Downtown Taylorville group. "That goes hand in hand with the physical rebuild of this area that we stand on. We've got to help our people and our community out."
Craggs says he hopes the city is able to find a comprehensive solution. He believe anything that helps one member of the community, will help the entire community.
"That's just part of being a community," said Craggs. "So you know, when you have the elderly, you help them right? So let's get involved let's let's create a plan an action plan to deal with these folks in a positive way to get them back on their feet and in a better situation for their lives."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.