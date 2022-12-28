TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into Annie's Gaming around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day.
The person caught on surveillance camera is slim with a black hoodie pulled tight around their face. After entering the gaming establishment, they take what appears to be a baseball bat to a machine in an attempt to open the cash compartment. After the attempt is unsuccessful, the subject flees the scene.
No cash was taken but a significant amount of damage was done to the business and machine.
Information regarding the incident can be reported to TPD at 217-824-2211 or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
