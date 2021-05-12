TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police are set to bring back a community outreach effort known as Operation Juice Box.
Police said Wednesday the effort to give juice boxes to kids while officers are out on patrol will be back on the weekend of May 15-16. The goal of the program is to improve relationships between law enforcement and children.
"We had so much fun last year passing out juice boxes and can't wait to continue again this year!" a Facebook post from the Taylorville Police Department said.
