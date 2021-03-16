TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A retired K9 officer with the Taylorville Police Department has passed away.
Echo started with the Taylorville Police Department with K9 Officer Evert Nation in 2007.
She worked alongside Ofc. Nation until he took a promotion to Detective and then was placed with K9 Officer Ben Toberman.
She retired from service in 2018.
During her career she assisted many different agencies throughout multiple counties.
She performed many K9 demos for the community at festivities and for all 5th graders who were in the D.A.R.E program which later became known as the “Too Good for Drugs” classes.
"From day one to the very last day she was ready for work and excited to hop right up in her kennel in the squad. If you could say she had a hobby it would be swimming, she loved to swim. She was loved by all, especially by both handlers family members," the department posted to Facebook.
Thank you for your service Echo.
