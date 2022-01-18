TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - The Taylorville, Assumption, and Kinkaid Police Departments have just formed an Emergency Response Team.
Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says he's proud of his officers that stepped up to train and join the team of 10. The team will respond in situations like school shootings and drug search arrests. They will be able to quickly respond to active situations, perhaps even before Illinois State Police arrive, one officer said.
"ISP can sometimes be an hour out depending...'cause their team members are coming from all around the state," said officer Chase Dickey, one of the leaders of their ERT. So far their main use has been with search warrants.
"We're doing a lot of investigations right now which will possibly lead to that and its nice to have team that's trained...for safety," said Wheeler. The department says this can aid in de-escalating tough situations.
"The more we train together the more we can de-escalate the situation without extreme force," Dickey said. They have trained a lot to be able to be on the team.
"I've had a basic 40 hour SWAT training, we've also done rapid deployment [training]...Then recently we went out to North Carolina for a another...class," Dickey said.
They are hoping more departments will join their team.
