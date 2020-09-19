TAYLORVILLE, ill. (WAND) - Police are warning local businesses to beware of counterfeit $20 bills.
Monical's Pizza of Shelbyville posted a picture of these counterfeit bills on Facebook.
The restaurant stating, "They look pretty good but are printed on slightly smaller paper, with little to no margin at either the top or bottom."
Businesses should ID persons passing them and report them to police.
