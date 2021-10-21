TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Christian County residents will be able to dispose of any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs on October 23, as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Taylorville Memorial Hospital Community Outreach has partnered with Christian County Prevention Coalition in putting together a collection site for Taylorville police officers to collect unwanted prescription medication.
The collection site will be located at the Walgreens in Taylorville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 23.
The event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications, organizers said.
Other disposable sites that will be open for drop off on the 23rd include the Pana Police Department, 118 E. 3rd St., Pana, and the Pawnee Police Department, 617 7th St., Pawnee.
Residents dropping off medication at the police department are asked to use the drive-thru.
The service is free and anonymous; no questions will be asked. Medications may be left in their packaging. The site cannot accept liquids or needles; only pills or patches.
According to the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day website, the majority of misused and abused drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from a home medicine cabinet, making unused medications left to sit in home cabinets highly susceptible to diversion.
Other means of drug disposal are often considered hazardous or unsafe like flushing them down toilets or throwing them in the trash.
During the last National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event, Americans turned in more than 830,000 pounds of prescription drugs at 5,060 sites operated by the DEA and state and local law enforcement.
