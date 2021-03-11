TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police are warning the public about a phone scam circulating in the area.
Officers said the caller will claim to be a police officer. They tell the victim their social security number has been hacked.
Police are advising the public to be careful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.