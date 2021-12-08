TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - It is no surprise that theft numbers go up during the holidays. Taylorville Police want to remind the public this is not a time to slack on keeping your belongings safe while traveling or at home.
"Some people don't have the funds to pay for their Christmas, so they either still what they're going to gift or they still something to make a quick dollar to help fund their holiday," said Taylorville Police Lt. Ben Toberman.
One reason is because people are getting brand new merchandise sent right to their home.
"As we're out on patrol, I mean, you always get to see what [people] got for Christmas," Toberman said.
But another reason is because people travel and post about it.
Limit your posts on social media on where you're at or what you're doing... when you get back, post the pictures of where you've been and what you've seen what you did, and not do it as you're doing it," Toberman said.
A remote light system can help fend off those looking for a quick score.
"Most people can run everything from their phone. So if you can turn a light on, turn it off, switch up, what's going on your house, make it look like somebody is there," Toberman said. Porch cameras are helpful too.
"Before you leave, check, see what neighbors have cameras and make sure maybe it covers your garage or your walk in or the side of your house that you're most vulnerable at. And if not...get your own camera system that up for you go," Toberman said.
