TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A police officer noticed a young girl's amazing basketball dribbling skills and decided to give her a gift.
A Facebook post from the Taylorville Police Department said the officer was driving around when he noticed the girl, Jade, playing basketball. He said he asked her to get permission from her parents for him to give her a ball, which was in his police car and had recently been donated. Her father said yes.
The officer then wanted to know if this talented young athlete played organized sports.
"I asked her if she played on a team and she said no," the post said. "I learned that she is just scared. If you know Jade or if any coaches want a great point guard, talk to Jade. Jade is in the 7th grade."
