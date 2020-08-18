TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler offered an explanation on Facebook for why crime suspects are sometimes quickly released from custody.
Wheeler said he's read social media comments from the public about these situations. When such things happen, he said prosecutors have their hands tied because the law won't allow suspects to be held longer.
"Under the 2017 Bail Reform Act, people charged with nonviolent misdemeanors or low-level felonies are presumed to be eligible for release without posting bail," Wheeler said. "Instead, judges can order them to wear electronic monitors, enforce curfews or impose a number of other restrictions that apply until their cases are resolved.
We all have to understand that the people that are charged and let out still have a felony case pending. They are innocent till proven guilty. If these individuals are racking up felonies and are found guilty they will be held accountable. TPD is still going to fight crime and the prosecutor is still going to prosecute the case and the Judge is still going to hear the case and, if found guilty, sentence the individuals."
Wheeler credited Christian County State's Attorney Mike Havera and Judge Bradley Paisley for their work, saying they are fair and would like to keep several of the same offenders in jail but can't because of the law.
WAND-TV is planning to have an in-depth interview with Wheeler about this topic Monday afternoon.
