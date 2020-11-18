TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police said enforcement of Tier 3 mitigations that take effect Friday lies with other city officials.
This came after Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry sent out a Wednesday memo reminding people that more new mitigation measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. He asked for voluntary compliance "from all city, county and other municipalities throughout Christian County."
Tier 3 mitigations, which can be viewed here, do not allow indoor service at restaurants and bars or indoor gaming. Mitigations also set capacity limits for grocery stores, retail establishments, health and fitness centers, and other places.
Taylorville police had shared the mayor's memo on Facebook, which led to some confusion and was followed by their later post clarifying they will not enforce the mitigations.
"Enforcement of the rules set by the mitigation plan are enforced by the Public Health Department and Liquor Commission," police said on Facebook. "Complaints regarding non-compliance should be forwarded to these departments. We share releases from the mayor in order to keep the public informed."
Police said they are encouraging the public to wear masks and practice social distancing "when necessary" in order to allow the community to move forward.
