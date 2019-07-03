TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Taylorville Friday showed off dozens of wrapped new mattresses being given to those affected by the December 1 tornado.
The mattresses, along with other items like linens, dishes, dressers, bathroom sets and couches being donated by St. Vincent de Paul USA’s House in a Box program.
“Coming in Monday the 8th will be the couches and kitchen tables and chairs,” said volunteer Larry Budd. “This basically gives a start-up to the families that lost everything.”
In all, the organization is providing furnishing sets to up to 20 households affected by the storm and identified by recovery groups.
“This is tremendous,” said Adam Sneed, whose home was damaged by the storm. “This community and this organization has really come together to help us out, and the people that lost everything, they’re trying to get them back on their feet.