TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, the Taylorville School District No. 3 started having a hybrid learning option.
This was released in a statement published in late October. It comes after the school has not had in-person learning since March, unlike many schools in surrounding areas. North Elementary School Principal Karen Kuntzman said this has been a long time coming for some.
"We've had a lot of families that have been waiting for this day," Kuntzman said.
She said that compliance with CDC guidelines did not seem to be an issue, even with young kids, as some had feared would not know how to follow guidelines.
"Our morning went just as perfectly as it could have, kids wore their masks and they followed all the social distancing rules," she said.
However, many parents are wary of the switch, as Christian County is still at a warning level for COVID-19 positivity rates.
"We've had some families stay remote. With the numbers going up, we got a lot of calls over the weekend," Kuntzman said.
Around 75 students at the elementary school have decided to stay completely remote for now, but Principle Kuntzman thinks this will shrink. She emphasized how excited some parents were.
"I actually had a mom kind of do a dance as she walked up to drop her kids off yesterday," she said.
Lisa Smith, a mom of students in Taylorville schools, said she and her kids are excited about this change, but she does not see it as enough.
"I don't quite understand why they can't do all day the two days that they are there, if they're going to be there, why not keep them the whole day, but something is better than nothing, and I'm really excited about the kids going back," Smith said.
She added she hopes that they will take the model of other schools and close temporarily for breakouts and keep coming back to school.
