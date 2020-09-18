TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member with the Taylorville CUSD#3 who had contact with students and other employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee has been self-quarantined since taking the test. The last time the employee was on campus was Thursday, Sept. 10.
Deep cleaning and sanitization of all the school spaces and classrooms used by those involved was done.
Anyone who came in contact with the employee through school activities was notified and told they are restricted from all district activities per health department guidelines.
