CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND_ - Health officials have confirmed that one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Christian County lives at the Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments.
This is not a new case. There overall confirmed number of cases confirmed in Christian County still remains at two.
All the residents at the apartment complex are being tested for COVID-19.
The Christian County Public Health Department will continue to monitor all of the reidents.
“As Mayor of Taylorville it is my responsibility to keep the city safe. As a city, we have been in constant contact with Chris-Mont EMA, Public Health and the Rolling Meadows staff," said Taylorville Mayor Bruce Berry. "The facility, as well as our public safety partners, has our full support with any needs that we are capable of assisting them with as a city. This is not a time for fear or panic, it is simply a time to better prepare you and your family by stepping up your precautionary measures