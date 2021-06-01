TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Bond has been set for the murder suspect accused of shooting two people in Taylorville.
Christian County court records show bond for Richard Klekamp, 19, has been set at $1 million. He's accused of opening fire on the night of May 27 and killing a 17-year-old victim. An 18-year-old victim was treated at Memorial Medical Center and released.
Klekamp was arrested after the shooting. He's charged with one count of first degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.
Investigators identified then 17-year-old who died as Alter E. Ivy II.
