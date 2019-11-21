TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The community of Taylorville preparing to mark the first anniversary of an EF-3 tornado that tore through it on Dec. 1, 2018.
The Taylorville VFW Post 4495 at 515 North West Ave. will hold an event Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Mayor Bruce Barry has organized the event, which is open to the public.
Entertainment will be provided by the Capital Big Band.
Over 700 structures were damaged in the tornado, with 33 being destroyed.
Recovery in the affected area is still continuing nearly a year after the event.