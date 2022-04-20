TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Twice a week for the last twenty years, Casey Brown has faithfully gone to work at Walmart in Taylorville. Tuesday was his last day.
"Oh I love it, every bit of it, every time I've been here," Brown said. Customers have seen him working the dairy section for years now stocking items and growing as a person.
"I stock the cool stuff like cheese, cottage cheese...," Brown said. This week, Casey's employee family celebrated his years of work with a retirement party.
They say Casey made a difference for the team.
"He cares about his job and he cares about the customers," said a coworker, Charlie Locke. His coworkers say he brings fun, sarcastic comments, and dance skills. They say while he may not be working there officially he'll hold the title of 'lifetime manager'. Clocking out for the last time, Casey Brown is ready for his next step.
