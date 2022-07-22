TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The United States Attorney’s Springfield Office has indicted a Taylorville woman on five counts of wire fraud.
According to the Taylorville Police Department, officers met on Friday, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and indicted Lori J. Zeitler, 63, of Taylorville.
The indictment alleges that on or about January 2005 and continuing for several years that Lori J. Zeitler was part of a scheme to defraud and to obtain money from the YMCA using her position as a bookkeeper.
This was an ongoing investigation into Lori J. Zeitler a former employee of the Taylorville YMCA.
Police remind the public that all subjects are innocent until proven guilty.
