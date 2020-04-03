TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A youth minister and his assistant pastor are trying to make a positive impact on their community.
Youth Minister at Lighthouse Apostolic Church, Jeremy Rhodes, says he redeveloped his faith after a health scare.
"I had colon cancer. I had a foot and a half tumor mass that went undetected for about two years," Rhodes says. "By the power of prayer, when I went in the day for the surgery; they came out and told my family, when I was recovering, everything they seen it wasn't there. They didn't know where it went."
He's been a youth minister for more than two years and amid COVID-19, he is working to spread positivity.
"Now, what's going on in our world, the fear, the anxiety, the situations we have ongoing ... we wanted to add something extra," Rhodes says.
Over the last few weeks, Rhodes says he has been using his own money to buy food and hygiene products for those who need it.
"We started noticing people were needing help with things: food, cheer and joy. We came up with a plan to start reaching out to those people," Rhodes says. "We were able to go and deliver food to people who needed it, and share some tide with elderly people that aren't able to get out right now."
Assistant Youth Pastor, Jacob Burse, has been spreading the gospel by singing on people's doorstep.
"Singing, it's my happy place," Burse says. "I like singing to people. In a world full of negativity, everyone needs a little bit of positivity in their lives."
According to Rhodes, during this time, he wants people to unite together rather than feel alone.
"We need unity right now, more than anything," Rhodes says. "No matter what our opinions are, no matter what our faith is, no matter what are beliefs are; we need unity now more than ever."
Rhodes is asking anyone who can can, to donate food items. He says anyone who needs help getting items or just needs some cheering up can reach out to him on his Facebook page.