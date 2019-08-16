NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth man and teacher at a Normal school pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting children.
Jonathon Hovey, 47, and a teacher at Glenn Elementary School, entered his plea Friday in McLean County court. He's accused of sexually assaulting children in 2005 and 2017.
A police report from Normal law enforcement said a student told their parent a teacher touched them inappropriately on school property in 2017. That parent then went to the school district.
Police re-opened a 2005 case, in which he's accused of touching a first-grade student inappropriately. Police interviews found additional charges in that case were warranted.
Normal police told WAND-TV in a previous email that they've taken additional calls about Hovey, but would not get into specifics about them due to the "sensitive nature of the case".
In total, Hovey faces two charges of predatory criminal sexual assault against a victim under 13 and four charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault of someone under 13.
Hovey will return to court on Sept. 24.