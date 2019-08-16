Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.