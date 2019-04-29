PENNSYLVANIA (WAND) – Some are pushing to have a teacher fired after she wrong a comment calling a student’s homework “pathetic”.
KNDO reports father Chris Piland put a photo of his second-grade son’s math worksheet on Facebook. The teacher wrote a comment saying “absolutely pathetic, he answered 12 in three minutes, sad” on the paper.
Piland expressed his frustration in the post, saying the teacher had been rude to him and the student “all year” and sarcastically called the comment “such great motivation”. There are over 400 shares and more than 1,500 comments on the Facebook photo.
A petition to have the Valley View School District teacher, Alyssa Rupp Bohenek, fired has gathered over 17,000 signatures. It can be found online here.
Piland says his son was moved to his brother’s class in reply to someone’s Facebook comment, but added that “I honestly do not know what happened or will happen”.