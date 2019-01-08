GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WAND) – A teacher accused of dragging a child with autism down a hallway will be arraigned in court Wednesday.
The video, which security cameras at Wurtland Elementary School recorded in October 2018, shows the woman dragging the 9-year-old child by his wrists. When she tried to get him to walk, video showed that he stayed limp and the dragging continued. His mother, Angela Nelson, said he ended up with wrist sprains, along with wrist swelling and bruising.
The teacher, whose name is not public, is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Family of the child says she was leading the special needs program at the school.
WSAZ reports doctors diagnosed the child with autism, ADHD, PTSD, anxiety and depression. Nelson told the station he has limited speech and is in an Individualized Education Program (IEP) at school to help make sure he gets the help he needs.
She said the video was hard to watch and added in a Facebook post that her son “deserves justice”.
“The fact that my son is not able to fully verbalize what he went through means that we must fight that much harder for all kids, but especially the kids who cannot speak for themselves,” she said.
Sherry Horsley, superintendent of the Greenup County School District, issued a statement about the situation.
"The Greenup County School District prioritizes the safety of our students. The district followed established safety protocol as soon as this situation became known. The parent was contacted immediately and the student was assessed by the school nurse and referred for outside medical evaluation. Child Protective Services was contacted and the Kentucky State Police opened an investigation. The teacher was removed from the school and a formal investigation was conducted. The superintendent also followed protocol and reported the incident to the Kentucky Education Standards Board. The EPSB determines whether or not a teacher keeps their teaching certificate. All GCSD staff are trained to prevent incidents of restraint. Each school has a specially trained team to address immediate issues. In addition, each school has teachers specially trained to address autism-related behaviors."
The child’s stepfather said the woman abused the child and “should possibly face the inside of a jail”.