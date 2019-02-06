SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois Senate committee approved a measure Tuesday to try and update Illinois' minimum mandated salary for teachers.
The goal is to attract more young people to profession.
The last time Illinois updated its minimum mandated salary for teachers was 1980.
State statute has required Illinois school districts to pay teachers with a bachelor's degree a minimum salary of $10,000. The minimum salary for those without a bachelor's degree is $9,000.
Based on inflation, the minimum mandated salary should be $32,000 today.
State Senator Andy Manar is trying for a second time to use Senate Bill 10 to get a living minimum wage for teachers signed into law.
The proposal was vetoed by Gov. Bruce Rauner last year.
The bill calls for the state to update the minimum mandated salary for teachers annually over four years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
After that, it would be increased according to the Consumer Price Index.
• $32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year;
• $34,576 for the 2021-2022 school year;
• $37,076 for the 2022-2023 school year;
• $40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year;