Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The shortage of teachers in Illinois according to State Senator Doris Turner, (D) Springfield, now stands at 4,120. So, members of the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus are moving legislation to ease the burden on districts especially in central Illinois.
Senator Turner has a bill (SB 3907) that would allow short-term substitute teachers to teach up to 15 consecutive days for any one licensed teacher under contract in a school district. Current law only allows five days.
Another bill (SB 3907) would waive the application fee for a short-term substitute teaching license when the governor has declared a disaster due to a public health emergency.
An emergency measure (SB 3201) would allow retired teachers to return to the classroom for 140 days per school year. Currently, they are only allowed to teach 120 days per school year. The emergency measure would remain in effect until June 30, 2024.
