(WAND) - With only four letters in a puzzle from “Wheel of Fortune” bonus round a teacher solved it in about five seconds.
The category was “What Are You Doing?”
The puzzle read:
_ _ _ _ N _
_ _ _ _ C E R
The letters already selected were – R, S, T, L, N, E, P, C, D, O
With only that information the teacher was able to solve the puzzle and win $37,000
Jessi Rebhan had 10 seconds to figure out the puzzle but only need five.
"Of course, it's an easy one," Sajak quipped.
Including the bonus round, Rebhan walked out with $52,328 and a trip to Barbados.
The answer was – Buying A Juicer.