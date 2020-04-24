SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sherry Frachey, a teacher at Iles Elementary School in Springfield, says COVID-19 is putting a damper on the end of her 43-year teaching career.
"I wanted to go out with a bang, but... it feels more like a fizzle," said Frachey, who has been a teacher at Iles for 19 years.
Frachey said she left school for the weekend on Friday, March 13, not realizing it would be her last day ever teaching in a classroom.
"It was a weird, surreal experience," she said. "You leave school and expect to come back... It made me a little sad."
Frachey said having a proper goodbye isn't about adulation or admiration, but having a sense of closure.
She said while she understands some are facing more difficulties during the pandemic than she is, it's been a tough time for her.
After making a Facebook post about her feelings, she received an opportunity to speak with a mental health expert on a recent episode of PBS NewsHour, that aired earlier this week..
"I never imagined going out this way," Frachey told Psychiatrist Sue Varma. "It's really so sad, and I'm grieving."
Varma responded, "I would say, celebrate what you have accomplished. And this can be in the form of phone calls, letters... And, hey, when things get better, because I absolutely believe that they will, you will have to have your chance to see people face to face."
Frachey said since that appearance, she's received messages of encouragement and solidarity, which has made this difficult time a little easier.
She also said some form of retirement celebration is in the works when the stay-at-home order is lifted.
