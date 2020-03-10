HALLSVILLE, Mo. (WAND) – A third grade teacher decided to find a way to teach her students about hand washing in a fun way.
Mrs. Woods is a 3rd grade teacher with Hallsville School District in Hallsville Missouri. She decided to teach her kids about hand washing, so she used an ink stamp. Each student got one on their hand at the beginning of the day.
The students were then told, if the stamp on their hand was gone by the end of the day, they got a prize.
In her Facebook post that has now gone viral, Woods said they are doing their best to keep the germs away from room 550. “We are trying,” the post said.
Mrs. Woods said the idea came up after a spike in illness and absentees from colds and different viruses. Since her students have access to a sink in her classroom she wanted to come up with a way to entice students to wash their hands more.
"I was honestly in my car driving, simply trying to think of a way that I could monitor student's hand washing. I've had a "Mrs. Woods" stamp for years and have used it to stamp my classroom books. I decided to grab that on a Monday morning, told students to wash their hands in the classroom sink and then come see their teacher," said Woods.
She said the kids were sold with the idea once they found out prizes were involved.
Their first day was a "training day." Students wanted to wash the stamp off right away to get the prize. However, Woods went over the expectations and reason behind her activity. Since she implemented it, the stamps have become a routine.
"I check for their stamp at the end of the day and if it's faded or gone, they get their prize," said Woods.
Woods said it has been a great reminder for students and she's even joined in on the activity.
Mrs. Woods has been teaching for eight years in public schools. She currently teaches 20, 3rd grade students.