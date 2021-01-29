DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public Schools teacher is using virtual learning to teach students about cars and the responsibilities that come along with vehicle ownership.
Eisenhower Social Studies teacher Sam Mills picked of the course Consumer Education this school year. He said he had never taught the course before, but wanted to make sure his students felt engaged.
"I let them pick what they wanted to learn about, and they said cars, which... I have a group of junior boys," he explained.
Mills said for his lesson, he educated students about how to buy a car, how to finance a car and then basic mechanics.
"I don't have any kind of mechanical engineering degree or anything like that. I told them that. However, I said, look here is stuff we can learn how to do. We can check our oil levels."
Mills explained many of his colleagues are finding creative and fun ways to keep students engaged virtually. He said he is very proud of the way educators have handled virtual learning.
