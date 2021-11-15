SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's school board voted unanimously to fire a music teacher who violated state COVID-19 mandates.
Kingsley Keys was required to submit proof of weekly COVID-19 testing or proof of vaccination. This was after a mandate for educators was issued by Gov. JB Pritzker in August.
Keys, along with Southeast High School teacher Kadence Koen, had been on paid leave. After providing vaccination proof earlier in November, Koen will return to the classroom on Friday.
The District 186 board vote to remove Keys had a 6-0 count.
Keys was teaching at Franklin Middle School.
