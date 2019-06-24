MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – The Mattoon High School teacher who helped defuse a school shooting in 2017 received the Carnegie Heroes award.
Angela McQueen was recognized after she sprang into action to disarm a 14-year-old student with a gun in the school’s cafeteria on Sept. 20, 2017.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission recognized 18 civilians for risking their lives while trying to save others. The medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since 1904 a total of 10,099 Carnegie Medals have been awarded.
McQueen was able to save students and staff by lunging for the gun the boy was firing. She was able to force him to fire the gun into the ceiling until the gun was empty and disarm him.
A school resource officer was able to help arrest the shooter. One student was hit with a bullet and recovered.
McQueen suffered minor hearing loss in both ears and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The student who fired the shots was sentenced to juvenile prison with the possibility of a 25-year term in adult prison if he commits other crimes or violates the sentencing requirements.
A full list of those awarded is below:
- Perneice L. White - Gretna, Va.
- Michael S. Chandler - Stafford, Va.
- C. Kemp Littlepage - Devon, Pa.
- Raul Carrillo - Derby, Kan.
- William Bostic - King of Prussia, Pa.
- Troy Martin - Santa Paula, Calif.
- Van L. Anderson - Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Stephen Anthony Eberle - Ivoryton, Conn.
- Julie K. Callaghan - Chilliwack, B.C.
- James R. Carroll - Middletown, Conn.
- Ryan Scott McIlwain - Douro-Dummer, Ont.
- Troy E. Strickland* - Scottsburg, Va.
- Marvin George Dixon - Cromwell, Conn.
- Taylor Rod White - New Harbour, N.L.
- Jose L. Casanova - New Britain, Conn.
- Andrea L. Harris - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Kenneth Raye Gooch, Jr.* - Powells Point, N.C.
- Angela Lynn McQueen - Mattoon, Ill.
* deceased