CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation made many children and teachers very happy Monday with grant announcements.
Educators were notified of the grants they will be receiving for their classrooms. More than $60,000 in grants were being awarded today in both the Champaign Unit 4 District and Urbana 116.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum spent her day giving out those grants in some of those schools. One of those schools was Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School.
"They have all these great ideas around STEM activities and the fine arts," said Williams.
One educator, Rusty Clevenger, said he hopes to do more for the kids.
"So they might have potential jobs or they can join the arts themselves," said Clevenger.
Clevenger said he was awarded two grants. One will be used to teach children about local art and take them downtown to see it. The second, an IDEA Grant (Invest, Develop, Elevate, Achieve), will be used for a student fashion show.
Educator Lourdes Bustos said she will be using the money to purchase alphabet books for her bilingual students.
A total of 112 teachers in those districts will continue to receive these grants, which are expected to benefit more than 11,000 students.